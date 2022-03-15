Softball
Cal’s Achtermeier honored
California University of Pa. freshman shortstop Kaitlyn Achtermeier was named the PSAC West Softball Athlete of the Week for her play last week for the Vulcans.
Achtermeier had a .400 batting average, .700 slugging percentage and .455 on-base percentage. She finished with eight hits, including a grand slam and walk-off RBI single, scored four runs and had eight RBI.
Yothers top hitter
Thiel junior third baseman/catcher Kylee Yothers was honored as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball Hitter of the Week after she batted .545 in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic.
The Connellsville graduate went 12-for-22 with eight RBI and stole three bases in three attempts. She had a .682 slugging percentage and .577 on-base percentage.
Yothers was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two doubles in the Tomcats’ 11-9 win over Fitchburg State. She went 3-for-5 with four RBI in Thiel’s 11-5 win over Wilkes.
Baseball
Louden’s play recognized
California University of Pa. third baseman Louden Conte was recognized as the PSAC West Baseball Athlete of the Week after the Vulcans went 4-0 on their spring trip.
The California graduate finished with a .615 batting average, .737 on-base percentage and .923 slugging percentage. Conte drove in nine runs, scored six and stole two bases.
Conte went 3-for-4 in two games and reached base three times in another.
