Football
Wilson on PSU roster
Uniontown graduate Benjamin Wilson (6-2, 212) returns to Penn State for his COVID-19 redshirt senior season.
The wide receiver played in seven games on special teams last season. Wilson was named the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week after the Ohio State game on Oct. 31.
