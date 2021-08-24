Football

Wilson on PSU roster

Uniontown graduate Benjamin Wilson (6-2, 212) returns to Penn State for his COVID-19 redshirt senior season.

The wide receiver played in seven games on special teams last season. Wilson was named the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week after the Ohio State game on Oct. 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.