Basketball
Seto pours in 34
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto poured in a career-high 34 points Friday night as Washington & Jefferson upset top-seeded Saint Vincent, 74-53, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference semifinals.
The junior needed 18 points to top 1,000 career points, the 19th player in W&J history to do so. Seto made 12-of-18 field goal attempts, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and all seven of her free throws.
The Presidents played second-seeded Grove City Saturday night in the tournament championship.
Seto was also named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference All-Conference second team. She is in the top five in scoring (16.6), rebounding (9.6), and blocks (30). Seto has nine double-doubles this season.
Seto took time between the playoff games on Thursday to compete in the 2020 PAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and tied for third in the high jump with a personal best mark of 1.50 meters (4-11).
Track & field
Local pair finish second
California graduate Bre Trusler and Beth-Center’s Hannah Lacey joined Ivie Harris and Faith Remich to finish second in the 1,600 relay Thursday at the PAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.
The Washington & Jefferson quartet finished in a school record time of 4:11.94. Trusler placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 27.60 seconds.
