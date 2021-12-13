Administration
PSF names Oberly AD
Stephen Oberly III has been named the athletic director at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Oberly had been serving in the role on an interim basis since former A.D. Lou Zadecky left to take the same job at Carlow University in the summer.
Oberly joined Fayette in 2013 as an administrative support assistant in the athletics department before accepting a hybrid position as kinesiology instructor and assistant athletic director in 2014. He also briefly served as interim athletic director in 2015.
Oberly holds a bachelor of arts in history and a master of science in sport management from California University of Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.