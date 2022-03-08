Basketball
Cal U women seeded No. 2
The California University of Pa. women received the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Region of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Vulcans (24-5) won the PSAC West Conference title and lost to Gannon in the conference tournament championship. California plays PSAC West rival Indiana (Pa.) in the opening round on Friday at Glenville State (W.Va.). The Crimson Hawks enter the postseason with an overall record of 21-8.
Gannon (24-6) is seeded fourth and plays Shepherd (W.Va.) in the first round.
Kutztown (26-6), the PSAC East regular season champions, is seeded third and opens against Charleston (W.Va.).
Cal men seeded third
The California University of Pa. men received the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Region of the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Vulcans (21-9) open play Saturday against Fairmont State (W.Va.).
Host Indiana (Pa.) is the top seed and will play Fayetteville State. The Crimson Hawks, the PSAC champions, boast an overall record of 29-2.
Mercyhurst (24-6) is seeded fourth and plays Millersville. Millersville (25-6) was the top seed in the PSAC East.
Vulcans sweep awards
California University of Pa.’s Dejah Terrell and Jess Strom were recognized for the performances with top PSAC honors.
Terrell was the Women’s Athlete of the Year, as well as being recognized as the Defensive Athlete of the Year and earning PSAC West first-team honors.
The junior led the PSAC with 19.1 points per game after scoring 516 points. She was the PSAC West Athlete of the Week four times.
Defensively, Terrell averaged 2.6 blocks per game and grabbed 163 defensive rebounds in 27 games. She was recognized as the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week six times.
Strom received Coach of the Year honors for the third time in her 10-year career. The Vulcans have won at least 20 games for seven consecutive seasons.
California junior guard Ciaira Loyd also earned first-team honors. Seton Hill’s Christiane Frye was named the Rookie of the Year.
Alston on first team
California University of Pa. sophomore forward Philip Alston received PSAC West Conference first-team honors.
Teammates Brent Pegram (Sr., guard) and Zyan Collins (Jr., guard) was named to the second team.
Indiana (Pa.) nearly swept the postseason honors with Armoni Foster named Athlete of the Year, Tomiwa Sulaiman the Rookie of the Year, and Joe Lombardi received Coach of the Year.
Pitt-Johnstown’s John Paul Kromka was the Rookie of the Year.
Softball
Rister top softball player
California University of Pa. freshman pitcher/utility player Caleigh Rister was named the PSAC West Conference Softball Athlete of the Week for her play in the Spring Games tournament.
Rister hit a three-run home run and two singles in the Vulcans’ win over Holy Family. She doubled and belted a solo home run against Lewis, and capped the week with a three-run home run, two-run triple and stolen base against Mary.
Rister also pitched two complete game shutout victories.
