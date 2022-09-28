The Uniontown girls swept Tuesday's Section 2-AAA meet at Albert Gallatin, but incorrect scores were reported in the account of the meet in Wednesday's paper.
Uniontown defeated Ringgold, Connnellsville and Albert Gallatin, 15-50.
Connellsville lost to Ringgold (20-35), but defeated Laurel Highlands (25-30) and Albert Gallatin (15-50). Ringgold beat Laurel Highlands (23-32) and Albert Gallatin (15-50).
Laurel Highlands defeated Albert Gallatin, 15-50.
Waynesburg freshman Chloe Zook was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week for her play in last Saturday's 3-3 tie at Chatham.
Zook scored an unassisted goal in the 83rd minute to tie the match at 3-3. Zook leads the Yellow Jackets with three goals.
Washington & Jefferson freshman Megan Joyce was honored as the PAC Women's Golf Rookie of the Week for her performance at Allegheny's Guy and Jeanne Kuhm Memorial.
The Laurel Highlands graduate had a two round score of 169 (86-83) to finish tied for 23rd place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.