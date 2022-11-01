Correction
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 2:15 AM
LH playoff game
Laurel Highlands’ first-round playoff game Friday against West Allegheny will not be the program’s first WPIAL home playoff game as reported in last week’s game story.
The Mustangs hosted Hampton in a first-roundup playoff game in the 2003 season, losing to the Talbots, 21-15.
