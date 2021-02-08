Track & field
Jacobs places for Pioneers
Elizabeth Forward graduate Daniel Jacobs had two top-8 finishes for Point Park on Saturday in the Ohio Christian University Trailblazer Invitational held at Youngstown State.
Jacobs was fifth in the weight throw (11.90 meters, 39-¼) and eighth in the shot put (10.7 meters, 35-1¼).
The Pioneers placed second out of 11 teams and placed second among the River States Conference teams in attendance. Midway finished first with 82½ points, with Point Park second with 78½ points. The conference indoor championship will be held in two weeks.
