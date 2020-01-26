Track & field
Stephens runs PR
Point Park senior Xavier Stephens ran a personal best time in the mile Saturday at the SPIRE Midwest Open.
The Albert Gallatin graduate finished in 4:22.81, just missing the NAIA national qualifying time by .81 seconds.
Elizabeth Forward graduate Daniel Jacobs had the best throw for the Pioneers at the Edinboro Al Hall Freedom Games. He hit 9.97 meters (32-8½) in the weight throw.
