Baseball
Marra named to first team
California (Pa.) sophomore and Laurel Highlands graduate Santino Marra was named to the PSAC West Conference first team.
The second baseman was the lone Vulcan to earn first-team honors.
California’s Justin Stewart (C., Sr.), Ryan Callahan (OF, Soph.), Roman Gill (SP, Soph.), and Jake Kramer (RP, Fr.) earned second-team honors.
Pitt-Johnstown redshirt senior and Connellsville graduate Jacob Ansell received second-team recognition at third base.
Slippery Rock’s Luke Trueman earned Athlete of the Year honors. Mercyhurst’s Jarrett Heilman received Pitcher of the Year honors. Seton Hill’s Jack Whalen was honored as the Freshman of the Year, and Seton Hill’s Marc Marizzaldi was the Coach of the Year.
Track & field
PSAC honors Franklin, Bernarding
California (Pa.) senior Divonne Franklin and junior Noah Bernarding were named PSAC West Conference Track Athletes of the Week for last weekend at the WVU Last Chance Meet.
Franklin sprinted her way to the fastest time in Division II, while breaking her PSAC record in the 200 with her time of 22.92 seconds. Her time ranks as the sixth-fastest time in the history of NCAA Division II.
Bernarding met the NCAA provisional mark in the 800 and improved his conference-leading time with a personal-best 1:51.33.
Softball
Wilson, Higgins top players
Waynesburg’s Sydney Wilson and Grace Higgins received top Presidents’ Athletic Conference awards for their play this season.
Wilson, a sophomore, was named the conference Pitcher of the Year for the second straight year, while Higgins, a sophomore second baseman, received Newcomer of the Year honors.
Wilson finished with a conference-best 17-4 record and 1.32 ERA. She tied for the conference lead with seven shutouts and had a PAC-best 18 complete games. Wilson was also the PAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row.
Waynesburg’s Brett Shimek was honored as the Coach of the Year for the second time. Geneva senior outfielder Sarah Johnson was the Player of the Year.
Brin Hunter (Sr., C) joined Wilson and Higgins on the conference first team.
Allegheny sophomore designated player and Belle Vernon graduate Sophia Godzak also earned first-team honors.
Waynesburg’s Ella Brookman (Jr., 1B), Kayla Gratton (Jr., SS), Sydney Senay (Jr., 3B), Reghan Benschoter (Fr., OF), and Autumn Stemple (Sr., P) all earned second-team recognition.
Thiel senior third baseman and Connellsville grad Kylee Yothers was named honorable mention.
Saint Vincent freshman pitcher and West Greene graduate Kylie Meek was voted onto the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.