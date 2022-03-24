Wrestling
Morris earns all-conference honors
Pitt-Johnstown sophomore and Waynesburg Central graduate Caleb Morris earned PSAC All-Conference first-team honors at 141 pounds.
Gannon senior and Belle Vernon graduate Jacob Dunlap received second-team honors, while Pitt-Johnstown redshirt freshman and Connellsville graduate Dakoda Rodgers was named to the third team.
Kutzown junior Andrew Dunn earned Athlete of the Year honors. Mercyhurst’s Dillon Walker was named the Rookie of the Year, and Pitt-Johnstown’s Pat Pecora was recognized as the Coach of the Year.
Golf
PSAC recognizes Wilson
California University of Pa. senior Rachel Wilson was named the PSAC Women’s Golfer of the Week.
Wilson was the medalist at the Crofton Invitational with a two-round of 17-over 161 (83-78) and helped the Vulcans win the team title. Her 78 in the second round was the low score for the round.
The first place finish was the first in Wilson’s career.
