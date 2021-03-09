Basketball
Orlosky records 1,000th point
Waynesburg’s Andrea Orlosky scored her 1,000th career point Saturday in the Yellow Jackets’ 64-47 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win over visiting Thiel.
Orlosky scored 18 points to become the 12th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Orlosky also finished with a game-high 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first win of the season.
Popeck scores 25 in loss
Matt Popeck scored a game-high 25 points Saturday afternoon in Waynesburg’s 73-62 Presidents’ Athletic Conference loss at Thiel.
The Yellow Jackets are now 3-5 in the conference.
Cross country
Urbine places 14th
California (Pa.) sophomore and Beth-Center graduate Sydney Urbine was the top finisher for the Vulcans Saturday in Cal’s five-team invitational held at Roadman Park.
Urbine finished 14th out of 50 runners with a time of 18:13.8.
Cassie Folmar (22, 18:48.7), Aleynah Miller (26, 19:11.8), Makaila Wade (29, 19:18.8), Megan Bateman (31, 19:23.8), and Macayle Wade (19:53.9) also ran for the Vulcans.
Seton Hill won the team title with 48 points. Slippery Rock’s Alexis Firment finished first with a time of 17:15.6.
Cal’s Thrush wins invite
California (Pa.) freshman Jonathan Thrush had a strong opening to his career by finishing first Saturday at the Cal U Invitational at Roadman Park.
Thrush’s winning time was 14:16.5. Teammates Mason Jobe (8, 14:47.5) and Noah Bernarding (9, 14:52.4) posted top-10 finishes.
Seton Hill’s Ben Bickerton, a Southmoreland graduate, finished second with a time of 14:23.5.
Indiana (Pa.) won the team title with 47 points.
Volleyball
Waynesburg split on the road
Waynesburg won the first two sets Friday, but Franciscan rallied to win the next three for a 3-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory.
The second scheduled match was cut to three sets and the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-4) managed a split with a 2-0 victory.
Waynesburg lost the opening match by the scores 20-25, 29-31, 26-24, 28-26, 15-9. The Yellow Jackets had set and match points in both the third and fourth sets.
Hannah Colvin had a double-double in the opening match with 10 kills and 20 digs. Alyson Johnson finished with 35 digs. Trysten Smith also had a double-double with 23 assists and 17 digs, as did Alexis Phillips with 15 assists and 11 digs.
Waynesburg swept the Barons in the second match by the scores 25-11 and 25-17.
