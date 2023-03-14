California (Pa.) sophomore and Laurel Highlands graduate Santino Marra was named the PSAC West Conference Baseball Athlete of the Week for his play in the RussMart Baseball Invitational.
The second baseman batted .409 with six RBI and five runs scored for the Vulcans. Marra led the team with a .500 on-base percentage and .591 slugging percentage.
California (Pa.) freshman Diletta Maria Mungo received PSAC West Conference Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week after going undefeated in singles action last week.
Mungo, from Padova, Italy, went 4-0 in singles play and 3-1 at second doubles. She opened at second singles with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She closed the week with three straight-sets victories at No. 1 singles.
