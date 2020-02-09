Track & field
Laytons sets hurdles record
William & Mary freshman Daniel Layton finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge Saturday, but the Waynesburg Central graduate set the school’s freshman record in the process.
Layton bettered his previous mark to 8.44 seconds and moved to the fifth-best time in program history.
Trusler places third
Washington & Jefferson freshman Bre Trusler place third in 400 meters to help the Presidents to a strong showing Saturday at the Bob Shannon Invitational.
The California graduate finished in 1:03.57, the third-best time in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference to date. She also finished seventh in the 200 with a time of 28.75 seconds.
Beth-Center graduate Hannah Lacey was right on Trusler’s heels in the 400, finishing fourth in 1:03.61.
Basketball
Seto helps W&J secure win
Washington & Jefferson won its fourth game in a row Saturday with a 77-39 PAC win at Thiel.
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto led the way for the Presidents (9-4, 14-7) with 14 points, nine rebounds and a season-high six steals.
Burns sets 3-point record
Point Park fell at Indiana University Kokomo Saturday, 63-47, but Michelle Burns managed to eclipse the Pioneers’ single season 3-point mark.
Burns scored 11 points, including 4-of-6 from the foul line. She also made one 3-pointer for her 66th of the season to eclipse a 10-year-old program record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.