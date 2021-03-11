Cross country
PAC honors Shelton
Waynesburg freshman Nicole Shelton was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Runner of the Week for her performance in last Saturday’s Bethany College Meet.
Shelton won the race in a time of 19:45, nearly nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
