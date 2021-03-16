Track & field
Jacobs wins javelin
Point Park’s Daniel Jacobs, an Elizabeth Forward graduate, opened the outdoor track & field season Saturday at the Glenville (W.Va.) State Invitational with a first-place finish in the javelin.
Jacob’s winning throw was 54 meters (177-2) and outdistanced the field by 10 meters. He also finished 13th in the hammer (32.39m, 106-3) and 16th in the discus (34.10m, 111-10).
Fellow Elizabeth Forward graduate Sierra Dawson placed 10th in the javelin with a throw of 19.72 meters (64-8).
Baseball
Wilkins top PAC rookie
Westminster pitcher and Yough graduate Nathaniel Wilkins was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after saving two games against Franciscan last weekend.
Wilkins allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.2 innings of work in the Titans’ 5-2 win on Saturday. He earned his second save of the weekend in Sunday’s 7-6 victory, striking out one of the final two outs.
Softball
PSAC West recognizes Wilson
California University of Pa. senior first baseman Paige Wilson has been named the PSAC West Softball Athlete of the Week for her performance last week.
Wilson led the Vulcans with a .481 batting average (13-for-27) and 12 RBI in eight games. She finished with six doubles, one home run and scored seven runs, and had a .548 on-base percentage.
