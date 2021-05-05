Softball
Hartman recognized by PSAC
Seton Hill freshman Logan Hartman was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after going 3-0 last week for the Griffins.
The Frazier graduate allowed just four earned runs on 11 hits in 15.1 innings. She had 11 strikeouts.
Hartman is 11-0 with a 1.15 ERA (11 earned runs in 67 innings) and has held the opposition to a .177 batting average as the Griffins entered the conference tournament as the top seed out in the West Division. Seton Hill hosts Mercyhurst on Wednesday in the conference quarterfinals.
PSAC honors Wilson
California University of Pa.’s Britney Wilson was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week for her performance in nine games last week for the Vulcans.
The freshman third baseman had a .483 batting average and .586 slugging percentage. Wilson drove in eight runs and scored six.
Baseball
Riggle top PSAC pitcher
California University of Pa. senior pitcher Nick Riggle was named the PSAC West Pitcher of the Week after he tied the school’s all-time record for win with a victory over nationally-ranked Seton Hill last Friday.
Riggle held the Griffins to one earned run on nine hits and a walk in the complete-game victory.
Riggle is now tied with Randy Sturgill with 23 career victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.