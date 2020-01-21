Basketball
Seto scores 22
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto led the way for Washington & Jefferson last Saturday in the Presidents’ 83-61 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory at Bethany (W.Va.)
Seto nearly matched her season-high with 22 points as the Presidents improve to 5-2 in the conference and 10-5 overall.
PSAC recognizes Collins
California University of Pa. sophomore guard Zyan Collins was named the PSAC Western Division Men’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week for his play last week for the Vulcans.
Collins averaged 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game for California. He all 40 minutes in the Vulcans’ 88-74 win at Seton Hill, finishing with nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals, 17 points and six assists. He had six rebounds, three steals, a blocked shot and 13 points in Saturday’s loss at Indiana (Pa.).
