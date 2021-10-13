Running
Deichert competes in Boston Marathon
Laurel Highlands and Penn State University graduate Marisa Deichert ran in her first Boston Marathon Monday, placing in the top 500 among female runners.
Deichert completed the famous 26.2-mile course in 3:12:22. She placed 2,833rd out of 15,344 runners and was the 473rd woman in the field of 7,423. Deichert was 373rd out of 2,827 in her 18-39 age-group
Volleyball
PSAC honors Moehring
California University of Pa. senior Sarah Moehring was named the PSAC West Volleyball Athlete of the Week for her play last week for the Vulcans.
Moehring had 12 kills and a season-high 16 digs in Friday's 3-2 win at Pitt-Johnstown. Moehring finished with 16 kills and 15 digs in the Vulcans' 3-1 victory at Indiana (Pa.).
