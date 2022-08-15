Golf
Monday, August 15, 2022 4:40 AM
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 4:25 am
Golf
Altman scores ace
Hogan Altman, of Washington, scored his first hole-in-one on Sunday at Nemacolin Country Club. Altman used an 8-iron to ace No. 14, an 182-yard par-3, during the men's club championship. AJ Zubaty, Garrett Briant and Wyatt Briant witnessed the shot.
