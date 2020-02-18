Indoor Track & Field
LH grad Chambers earns PAC award
Laurel Highlands graduate and Bethany College sophomore Grace Chambers has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Athlete of the Week.
Chambers finished third in the 400 on Friday at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Meet. She posted a PAC-best time of 1.00.95. Chambers also finished nine in the 200 with a time of 27.42.
The Bison return to the track on Saturday when they travel to Mount Union for the Raider Tune-Up.
