Baseball
Venezia earns conference honor
California University of Pa. senior second baseman Anthony Venezia was named PSAC West Conference Baseball Athlete of the Week for his offense in a pair of home wins.
Venezia went 5-for-10, drove in five runs and scored six in the victories against Wheeling. The leadoff hitter finished with a .500 on-base percentage and .900 slugging percentage.
Venezia also had a pair of two-run home runs, one in each game.
Basketball
Alston recognized again
California University of Pa. sophomore forward Philip Alston posted three double-doubles last week to once again PSAC West Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Alston averaged 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in the final week of the regular season.
The sophomore scored 24 points -- 22 in the second half -- and pulled down 14 rebounds in Mondays' 87-81 loss to Slippery Rock. Alston finished with a career-high 38 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 79-76 win against Mercyhurst. He closed the regular season with 26 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 87-83 loss at Gannon.
Terrell top defender
California University of Pa. junior forward Dejah Terrell's play in the Vulcans' 3-0 week earned her the PSAC West Conference Women's Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Terrell had three blocks and six rebounds in the Vulcans' win against Slippery Rock. She scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Mercyhurst. The junior closed out the week with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
