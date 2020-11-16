Basketball
Burns scores 24 in OT win
The Point Park women’s basketball team played its first-ever varsity basketball game on campus Sunday, and the Pioneers made the night memorable with a 94-91 overtime victory over visiting Bryant & Stratton-Rochester.
Michelle Burns led the way for Point Park with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Burns made four 3-pointers to give her 198 for her career, and is now three away from tying Tyra James (2016-20) for most in school history at 201.
Cross country
WCCC women finish 3rd at nationals
The Westmoreland County Community College women placed third in the NJCAA National Cross Country Championships last Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for the best finish in program history.
The Wolfpack scored 60 points, trailing Joliet (Ill.) with 41 points and Kellogg (Mich). with 47 points.
WCCC’s Olivia Jumper earned All-American honors after she finished 14th in 22:47.45. Teammates Anna Rubino (16, 23:02.93) and Jen Depree (17, 23:15.74), joined Uniontown grad Brooke Bertovich (18, 23:31.09) with top-20 finishes.
Molleigh Henderson (21, 24:11.10) and Frazier grad Nytasha Marteny (22, 24:14.18) rounded out WCCC’s finishers.
