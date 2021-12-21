Basketball
Bezjak earns PAC honor
Washington & Jefferson freshman Bryn Bezjak was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for her play in the Presidents’ win over Bethany.
The Albert Gallatin graduate scored a season-high 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Bezjak also had two rebounds and an assist.
Terrell recognized
California University of Pa. junior forward Dejah Terrell was named the PSAC West Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for her role in the Vulcans’ 2-0 weekend.
Terrell scored 17 points in California’s win over West Chester. She followed with 26 points against Millersville. She also had five blocks, two steals and 14 rebounds in the two games.
Popeck top player
Waynesburg senior guard Matt Popeck was named the PAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his play in the Yellow Jackets’ 81-65 win over Muskingum.
Popeck poured in a game-high 35 points, making 11-of-18 field goal attempts, 7-of-9 3-point attempts and all six of his free throw attempts.
Popeck is currently second in the conference in scoring with 21.4 points per game.
Golf
Hutnick scores ace
Nick Hutnick scored a hole-in-one on Dec. 13 at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Hutnick used a rescue club to ace No. 12, a 147-yard par-3.
Tony DeCarlo and Joe Sarko witnessed the shot.
