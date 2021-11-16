Basketball
PSAC tabs Cal’s Loyd
California University of Pa.’s Ciaira Loyd was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week for her play in the opening weekend.
The junior guard had 19 points, four assists and three steals in the Vulcans’ win against West Liberty State (W.Va.) in the MEC/PSAC Challenge Classic. Loyd finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory over Charleston (W.Va.).
Wrestling
Dunlop earns top honor
Gannon senior and Belle Vernon graduate Jacob Dunlop was named the PSAC Wrestler of the Week.
Dunlop finished first in his 125-pound pool at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic. He won his three bouts by technical fall and two decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.