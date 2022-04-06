Track & field
Vandusen takes MEC honor
Wheeling’s Brian Vandusen was named the Mountain East Conference Men’s Outdoor Track & Field co-Athlete of the Week honors after taking the gold medal at the High Point VerteKlasse.
The Ringgold graduate jumped 7.17 meters (23-6) for the top spot on the podium.
PAC recognizes Wingeart
Waynesburg senior Aubrey Wingeart was named the PAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her finish last Friday in the High Point VertKlasse.
Wingeart finished fifth in the 10,000 meters with a personal-best time of 37:41.43. Her time is the best in the conference and 19th in Division III.
Softball
Wilson top PAC rookie
Waynesburg freshman pitcher Sydney Wilson was recognized by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference as the Rookie of the Week.
Wilson improved to 6-1 with a three-hit shutout in the Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 victory against Thiel. She struck out 11 and walked only one. Wilson also had a triple and drove in a run.
Wilson leads the conference with a 0.12 ERA and is second with 75 strikeouts.
Rister earns conference honor
California (Pa.) freshman Caleigh Rister was named the PSAC West Conference Softball Athlete of the Week after helping the Vulcans to a sweep of then-nationally ranked Seton Hill.
Rister finished with two singles, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in the doubleheader. She also won the first game with a complete-game performance where she allowed on earned run on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
