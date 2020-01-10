Hockey
Suarez a PIHL all-star
Ringgold's Hunter Suarez was also named to the PIHL Class B Division All-Star game at RMU's Island Sports Center on Sunday, Jan. 26
The defenseman joins teammates Brad Bujdos, Evan Eberlein, Nathan Todd, and Justin Day, all forwards, and goalie Chad DeGroen for the game scheduled to start at noon.
Suarez was not included in the story on the annual all-star selections that ran in Friday's edition. We apologize for the omission.
Track & field
Trusler places in first meet
California graduate Bre Trusler finished seventh in the 800 meters Friday as the Washington & Jefferson track & field team opened the 2020 indoor season at the West Virginia University Open.
Trusler crossed the finish line in 2:49.08.
