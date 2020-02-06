Basketball
Seto’s double-double leads W&J
Alie Seto’s layup in the final minute broke a 48-all tie to lead Washington & Jefferson to a 55-48 victory over visiting Westminster Wednesday night in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play.
The Brownsville graduate led the way for the Presidents (8-4, 13-7) with 21 points and 17 rebounds, her fourth-straight double-double performance.
