Swimming
Kostelnik sets school record
Cleveland State junior Lexie Kostelnik had memorable swim against Kenyon in her home pool Saturday by breaking the school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle.
The Laurel Highlands graduate finished the 20-lap race in 10:12.48, bettering the mark set by Jodi Turk in 2014 by nearly five seconds and lowering her best time by almost six seconds. Kostelnik touched the wall over 12 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Kostelnik also won the 500 freestyle in 5:00.17, two seconds ahead of teammate Rachel Contich.
