Basketball
PAC honors Seto
Washington & Jefferson junior forward Alie Seto was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performances in a pair of Presidents’ victories.
The Brownsville graduate averaged 17.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game as W&J ran its win streak to four games. Seto had a double-double, her sixth of the season, with 21 points and 17 rebounds and scored the go-ahead field goal in the Presidents’ 55-48 win over Westminster. Then, capped her week with 14 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six steals in a 77-39 win at Thiel.
Harrison top defensive player
California University of Pa. sophomore Shauna Harrison has been named the PSAC West Women’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week for her play against Pitt-Johnstown.
Harrison had 11 rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot in the Vulcans’ 76-51 victory at Pitt-Johnstown. She also scored a career-high 28 points, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range.
Track & field
Waynesburg pair recognized
Waynesburg’s Aubrey Wingeart and Eric Townsend II were honored by the PAC as Track Athletes of the Week for their performances last Saturday at the Jim Wuske Invitational at Mount Union.
Wingeart received the conference’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week award after she won the 3,000 meters in a time of 10:33.60. The time is the best in the conference and met the qualifying standard for the ECAC Championships. She also placed fifth in the 800 in 2:29.02.
Townsend was second in the long jump with a top leap of 21-8¼ (6.61 meters). The distance qualified for the ECAC Championships. He also finished ninth in the triple jump (41-10) and 10th in the 200 (23.06). Townsend’s finish in the 200 is the third-fastest and triple jump the third-longest in the conference this season.
