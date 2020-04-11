Wrestling
Neely earns NWCA honor
Washington & Jefferson senior Hunter Neely capped his career by being named to the 2020 NWCA Division III All-America second team at 174 pounds. He was also named a NWCA Scholar All-American last month.
The Bentworth graduate won the NCAA Southeast Regional at 174 pounds with a 5-0 record. Neely finished his career with 116 wins, fourth-most in program history, and was only the fifth President to win four Presidents’ Athletic Conference titles. He was also a two-time NCAA qualifier.
Teammate Michael Heinl earned third-team honors at 149 pounds.
McCracken on academic team
Kent State red-shirt sophomore Colin McCracken was named to the Academic All-Mid-America Conference team. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with an overall record of 24-15 at 197 pounds and placed second in the Navy Invite, third in the Mountaineer Invitational, fourth at the Cleveland State Open and fifth in the MAC Championships.
McCracken holds a 3.73 grade point average while majoring in engineering and technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.