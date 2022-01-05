Basketball
PAC honors Popeck
Waynesburg senior guard Matt Popeck was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his play in action over the holiday break.
Popeck averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He poured in a school 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 83-69 win over Stevenson.
Popeck had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-49 loss at Kenyon.
Football
Cal U players on list
California University of Pa. kicker Anthony Beitko and junior defensive back Jermal Martin, Jr., have been listed on the D2Football.com Elite 100.
Martin, a junior, was named to the Elite 100 Squad list, while Beitko, a freshman, was named on the second team.
Martin led the Vulcans with four interceptions, including two four touchdowns. He finished with a career-high 51 tackles (27 solo).
Beitko made 16-of-17 field goals, tops in Division II, and led freshman kickers with 86 points.
