Basketball
Jasper honored
California University of Pa. junior guard Bianca Jasper was named the PSAC West Women’s Basketball co-Athlete of the Week.
Jasper averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the Vulcans’ two divisional victories. She scored a team-high 17 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in California’s 80-57 win over Pitt-Johnstown. Jasper played all 40 minutes in the Vulcans’ 68-59 win against Slippery Rock with a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists.
