Soccer
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 3:00 AM
Westminster graduate student Tyler Caterino was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after an 8-point week for the Titans.
The Monessen graduate scored the game-winning goal late in the Titans’ 2-1 win against Washington & Jefferson from an assist by Mount Pleasant grad Lucas Toohey. Caterino totaled six points in Westminster’s 4-0 victory over Thiel.
Caterino leads the conference with 33 points and nine assists. His 12 goals are second in the PAC.
