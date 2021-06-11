Football
LH’s Kovell into IUP HOF
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Athletic Department recently announced its 12-member Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and it includes Laurel Highlands graduate Paul Kovell.
Kovell played football for IUP from 1987 to 1990. He was a four-time All-PSAC West selection as a tight end, including a first teamer as a junior and senior. Kovell graduated as the third-leading pass catcher in IUP history with 122 receptions, the most among tight ends. He was a rookie free agent signee with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year’s Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted Saturday, Sept. 18 prior to the IUP football game against Shepherd. This will be the the first class to be inducted since 2019 due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.