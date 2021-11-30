Basketball
Alston receives top honors
California University of Pa. sophomore Philip Alston was named the PSAC West Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for his play in the Vulcans’ 70-67 victory at Shippensburg last Tuesday.
The forward pulled down 10 rebounds and finished with a career-high four blocks. Alston scored 23 points for his third-straight double-double performance.
PAC recognizes Popeck
Waynesburg senior guard Matt Popeck was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after he reached 1,000 career points in a win at Saint Vincent.
Popeck became the 35th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 74-48 road victory over the Bearcats. He finished with a season-high 36 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists in the win.
