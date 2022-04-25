Softball
PAC honors Kearns
Waynesburg freshman outfielder Mackenzie Kearns was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Softball Rookie of the Week after batting over .400 for the Yellowjackets.
The Elizabeth Forward graduate batted .407 (11-for-27) with two doubles, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. Kearns also finished with a .481 slugging percentage and .467 on-base percentage.
Baseball
McCaskey top pitcher
California University of Pa. senior Jacob McCaskey was named the PSAC West Conference Pitcher of the Week after throwing an eight-inning, complete-game shutout against Pitt-Johnstown.
McCaskey allowed six hits, walked two and struck out nine, improving his record to 5-0.
Track & field
PSAC recognizes Franklin
California University of Pa. senior Divonne Franklin was recognized as the PSAC Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week after a pair of first-place finishes in the Mountaineer Showcase.
Franklin sprinted to first place in the 100 with her finish in 11.68 seconds breaking her school record mark. She sped to victory in the 200 with a time of 24.19 seconds.
