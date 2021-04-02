Soccer
W&J men edge Waynesburg
Jayden Da scored in the 59th minute for the lone goal of Wednesday’s match and Samuel Miller made the slim lead stand in Washington & Jefferson’s 1-0 victory at Waynesburg in PAC men’s soccer action.
The Presidents improve to 4-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets slip to 1-2-1 in the conference.
Daniel Hott hit the post in the 62nd minute for Waynesburg’s best scoring opportunity in the second half.
Miller made four saves to preserve the shutout.
PAC honors Ingram
Waynesburg freshman Grace Ingram was selected the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week for her play in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Bethany (W.Va.).
Ingram scored on a free kick to tie the game at 1-1. The goal was the first in her career.
