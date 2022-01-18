Wrestler
PAC recognizes Datz
Washington & Jefferson senior Jaden Datz named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week after winning the 174-pound title Saturday at the Will Abele Invitational.
The Southmoreland graduate finished with a 4-0 record, winning his first two bouts by fall. The top seed powered to an 18-3 technical fall in the semifinals against Norwich's Ty Saeturn. He secured his second title of the season with a 14-6 major decision in the title bout against Norwich's Daniel Curran.
