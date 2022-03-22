Softball
Wilson PAC's top pitcher
Waynesburg freshman Sydney Wilson was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after three complete-game victories last week for the Yellow Jackets.
Wilson allowed four runs (one earned) in 23 innings for a .30 earned-run average. She allowed 10 hits in four appearances and struck out 27, including 12 in a 4-1 win over Penn State DuBois and 10 in the Yellow Jackets' 2-0 win against Pitt-Greensburg.
Petrowski sparks W&J
Connellsville graduate Sydney Petrowski drove in the winning run and went the distance lead the Washington & Jefferson College softball team to a 5-4 victory over Centre Monday afternoon at the Spring Games at the Sleepy Hollow Complex in Leesburg, Fla.
Petrowski's ground out in the top of the seventh inning brought home Kasey Scears with the game-winning run with no outs.
Petrowski then finished the game for her second victory of the season. She allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.