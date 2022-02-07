Basketball
Cal U pair recognized
California University of Pa.’s Ciaira Loyd and Dejah Terrell were recognized by the PSAC West Conference for their play last week.
Loyd was named the PSAC West Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week after averaging in double figures and playing 116 of a possible 120 minutes in the Vulcans’ three wins.
Loyd scored 14 points against Indiana (Pa.). She had a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists in a victory over Pitt-Johnstown, and closed the week with 19 points, four assists and five rebounds in a win against Mercyhurst.
Terrell was again named the conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for her strong play in the three victories.
She finished with two blocked shots, 19 points and 15 rebounds against Indiana (Pa.). Terrell had double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, plus four blocks and six steals, in the victory against Pitt-Johnstown, and capped the week with two blocks, eight rebounds and 22 points in the win over Mercyhurst.
PAC honors Dayton
Waynesburg freshman forward Madisen Dayton was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week after averaging 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games for the Yellow Jackets.
Dayton had a double-double, her first of the season, with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Waynesburg’s 83-66 win at Thiel. She had 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 63-52 loss to Chatham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.