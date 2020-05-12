Soccer
RDA announces 2020 graduation class
The Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) announced its 2020 graduation class, and a number of local soccer players area among the 39 athletes who declared their commitment to play collegiately.
Connellsville’s Luke Peperak, who signed with the University of Pittsburgh, earned the opportunity to participate in an ECNL National Training Camp this past year. Peperak and teammate and Anthony Rowan (Marshall University) were also part of the organization’s Pathway Program, which allows older RDA boys to train alongside the professional Riverhounds SC squad.
Other local soccer players who were part of the 2020 RDA class who have committed to play in college include: Justine Appolonia, Yough, Youngstown State University; Gavin Benson, Waynesburg Central, Western Illinois University; Anthony Panko, Connellsville, Seton Hill University; Alex Eitner, Uniontown, Gannon University; Marissa Grubbs, Belle Vernon, Penn State Behrend; Langley Pritts, Connellsville, Waynesburg University; Madison Shoemaker, Connellsville, Clarion University; Hadley Sleith, Yough, Clarion University; Joey Terreta, Geibel Catholic, Seton Hill University; and Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth, West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Additionally, Jacinda Devart, of Grafton High School, will attend Waynesburg University.
