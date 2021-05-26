Track & field
Jacobs competes in NAIA finals
Point Park University junior and Elizabeth Forward graduate Daniel Jacobs, along with teammate Alyssa Campbell, will compete in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, which begin today in Golf Shores, Ala.
Jacobs is ranked third in the country in the javelin and has first-place finishes at WVU, RMU, Slippery Rock, Indiana (Pa.), Lock Haven, Glenville (W.Va.) State and the River States Conference Championships. He ha a season- and career-best throw of 62.53 meters (205-2) at the Lock Haven meet.
