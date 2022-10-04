California University of Pa. sophomore linebacker Josh Miller was named the PSAC West Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Vulcans’ 59-14 win Saturday at Clarion.
Miller returned a blocked punt, by his brother Gabe Miller, 25 yards for a touchdown and had a sack in the road victory.
Waynesburg sophomore goalkeeper Michael Francus earned honors as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player/Goalkeeper of the Week honors for his play for the Yellow Jackets last week.
Francus made 10 saves in three matches in Waynesburg’s 1-0-1 week. He allowed one goal in a 1-1 tie with Saint Vincent, and a second goal in the Yellow Jackets’ 2-1 win at Thiel.
Francus leads the conference in saves (60) and save percentage (.811).
Waynesburg freshman midfielder Tyler Martin was recognized as the PAC Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Week for his four-point performance in two matches last week.
Martin scored the tying goal in the Yellow Jackets’ 1-1 match against Saint Vincent. He assisted on both goals in a 2-1 victory at Thiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.