Baseball
Brosky earns NCBWA honors
California University of Pa.’s Dylan Brosky and Jacob McCaskey were both voted to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Atlantic Region second team.
Brosky, a Brownsville graduate, was also named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association second team. The senior finished with an 8-3 record, 2.39 ERA and a career-high 69 strikeouts in 64 innings. His WHIP ranked nationally in the top 10.
California graduate Louden Conte received all-region honorable mention recognition after leading the Vulcans with a .456 on-base percentage. He finished with a career-high .356 batting average and 35 RBI, and tied a career high with six home runs.
Brosky, McCaskey tabbed to NCBWA all-region team
Track & field
McConville has strong finish
Seton Hill’s Gabe McConville earned first-team All-PSAC honors after placing second in the 1,500 at the conference championships.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in 3:54.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.