Cameron top offensive player
Waynesburg sophomore running back Hunter Cameron was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play in the Yellow Jackets' 34-17 win at Bethany (W.Va.).
Cameron accounted for 213 total yards of offense with 191 yards rushing and 22 receiving yards. He also ran for three touchdowns, including an 87-yard effort in the fourth quarter.
Doleno Rookie of the Week
Grove City freshman Paige Doleno was named the PAC Women's Swimming Rookie of the Week for her performance at the Clarion Fall Classic.
The Ringgold graduate finished second in the 200 breaststroke (2:40.65), 11th in the 200 IM, 13th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 500 freestyle.
Joyce sits 4th in PAC tourney
Washington & Jefferson freshman Megan Joyce placed fourth last week in the PAC Fall Championships held at Avalon Golf & Country Club.
The Laurel Highlands graduate shot two rounds of 87 for a total of 174.
The scores will carry forward when the final 36 holes of the 72-hole tournament are played in April.
