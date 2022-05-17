Softball
Wilson named all-region
Waynesburg freshman Sydney Wilson was named to the NCAA Division III Union Region All-Tournament team, as well as to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-Region VII third team.
The pitcher allowed seven runs (four earned) in 12 innings for a 2.33 ERA in two games in the NCAA tournament. She allowed 11 singles, walked four and struck out four.
Wilson also drove in all four of the Yellow Jackets’ runs, including three on a bases-loaded double.
Golf
Rugola earns academic honors
Youngstown State junior Danae Rugola has been named to the 2022 Horizon League All-Academic Team.
The Uniontown graduate earned all-academic honors for the first time. Rugola, an education major, has a 4.0 GPA.
Rugola earned All-Horizon League second-team honors for the Penguins after averaging a team- and career-best 76.1 strokes per round.
