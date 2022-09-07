Golf
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:31 am
Golf
Myers ties for 4th
California (Pa.) sophomores Madelyn Myers and Keegan Selinsky tied for fourth Monday to help the Vulcans place third in the weather-shortened Vulcan Invitational at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
The tournament was to be two 18-hole rounds, but weather and darkness led play to be suspended after the first round.
Myers, a Uniontown graduate, and Selinsky tied with three over golfers at 8-over 80.
Football
Waynesburg’s Derr honored
Waynesburg freshman linebacker Austin Derr was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Football Rookie of the Week.
Derr finished with a game-high 10 tackles, including 2½ tackles for loss, in the Yellow Jackets’ 52-14 season-opening victory at Gallaudet.
Volleball
PSAC recognizes Floyd
California (Pa.) junior middle hitter Alayjia Floyd was recognized as the PSAC West Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Floyd combined for 11 blocks in four matches in the Concord Classic. She tied a career hit with seven kills in a 3-0 victory against Bluefield State. Floyd finished the tournament with six blocks and three kills in a five-set loss to the host Mountain Lions.
