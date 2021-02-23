Basketball

Knotts top PAC rookie

Waynesburg freshman guard/forward Jansen Knotts was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for his performance last week for the Yellow Jackets.

Knotts averaged 15 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game in victories over Franciscan (90-71) and Bethany, W.Va. (68-43). He had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds in the Franciscan win.

PAC honors Skobel

Bethany (W.Va.) freshman guard Bella Skobel was named the PAC Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for her play last week for the Bison.

The Charleroi graduate averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game and scored a career-high 25 points in last Wednesday’s loss at Geneva.

Track & field

Quarzo wins 1,600

Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo, competing for the WV Flyers running club, won the 1,600 last Saturday at the Youngstown State Open/High School Meet #4.

Quarzo broke the tape with a winning time of 5:05.83.

