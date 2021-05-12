Track & field
Kent, Georgagis set school records
California’s Kolby Kent and Anastasia Georgagis ran to school records last week at the 47th annual Baldwin Invitational.
Kent broke his school record in the 800 with a time of 2:07.1. He also ran a personal-best time of 10:36.25 in the 3,200.
Georgagis broke the school mark in the 3,200 for the fourth time this season with her finish in 12:46.40, nearly 25 seconds faster than her previous time.
Franklin named MOA
California University of Pa. junior Divonne Franklin was named the Most Outstanding Athlete of the PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships after three first-place finishes on the final day of the meet.
Franklin won the 200 in 24.78 seconds, the 100 in 11.85 seconds and joined Alicia Collier, Tatyana Young and Jaleesa Mackey for a first-place finish in the 400 relay with a time of 47.83 seconds.
Mackey also won the 100 high hurdles in 14.81 seconds.
The Cal women finished third in the team standings with 88 points, the best finish since 2016. Shippensburg won the team title with 131 points.
Baseball
Riggle receives pitching award
California University of Pa. senior Nick Riggle won the 12th Bruce Dal Canton Pitching Award for the second time.
The award is given in memory of Dal Canton, who passed away in 2008 from esophageal cancer. Dal Canton appeared in over 300 games in his professional career.
Riggle is 7-3 this season with an ERA of 3.15. His five complete games rank third in the conference and fifth in the nation.
Riggle has a career record of 23-12, tying him for most career wins in program history. He has 15 career complete games in 257 innings pitched. Riggle is 10th in school history with 178 strikeouts.
